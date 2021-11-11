Thu, Nov 11, 2021 @ 10:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD Outlook: Gold Is Set For Further Advance But Possibility

XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Is Set For Further Advance But Possibility

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Spot gold extends advance into the sixth straight day on Thursday and pressuring new 5-month high ($1868), posted on Wednesday when metal’s price spiked after higher than expected us inflation data in October.

Rising consumer prices boost demand for gold as an inflation hedge, while a slowdown in the US and Chinese economies contributes to the positive sentiment that could push the price much higher.

Bullseye significant barriers at $1872/75 (weekly cloud top/50% retracement of $2074/$1676, Aug 2020/July 2021 correction), violation of which would unmask psychological $1900 level and May’s peak at $1916.

Bullish studies on daily and weekly charts support the action, which could be interrupted for consolidation due to overbought conditions, with dip-buying favored above the former top at $1834.

However, traders need to remain cautious, as surging inflation may prompt an earlier than expected rate hike that would weigh on yellow metal’s price.

Res: 1868, 1875, 1890, 1900.
Sup: 1842, 1834, 1822, 1813.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.