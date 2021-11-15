EUR/USD Trades Sideways

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Since Friday, the EUR/USD has traded sideways. On Monday, the borders of the sideways trading range were marked on the chart. The rate keeps finding support at 1.1433/1.1437. Meanwhile, resistance is being provided by the 1.1456/1.1464 zone.

If the pair resumes its decline and passes the support of the 1.1433/1.1437 zone, the EUR/USD might look for support in the 1.1400 level. Below the 1.1400 mark, the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1384 might stop a decline.

On the other hand, a passing of the resistance zone at 1.1456/1.1464 might result in the rate testing the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1497, the 100-hour SMA at 1.1498 and the 1.1500 mark.