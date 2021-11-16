GBPCHF Rallies After Crossing Above 50-SMA

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPCHF has been surging in the short term as its positive momentum strengthened after the price surpassed the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). However, this recent rally has not been sufficient to reverse its medium-term downtrend.

The pair is likely to continue its ongoing ascent, with the immediate bias looking bullish. The short-term oscillators further reinforce this view, as the MACD histogram is above both zero and its red signal line, while the RSI is sloping upwards in the overbought zone.

Should the positive momentum intensify, the first resistance barrier might be met at the 1.2500 psychological mark. If the bulls manage to push the price even higher, the next obstacle might be the 1.2533 region that has acted both as a resistance and support level in recent months. Overcoming this hurdle, buyers might aim at 1.2570 or even higher at the 1.2663 level.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the flipside, should the positive momentum fade and sellers retake control, the initial hurdle might be found at the 1.2433 area. If this support fails, then the next challenge could be the 1.2362 level. Clearing this level, the price might then seek to halt its decline at the 1.2332 barricade.

To sum up, GBPCHF is sustaining a bullish tone as its buying forces seem to consolidate. However, a profound break above 1.2663 is needed to alter the medium-term outlook to positive.