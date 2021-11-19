USD/CHF Seeks Support

Fri, Nov 19, 2021 @ 08:55 GMT
By Orbex

The US dollar stalled after weekly jobless claims came in higher than expected. The pair’s attempt above the daily resistance at 0.9310 suggests that the bulls may have gained the upper hand.

Intraday buyers’ profit-taking led by the RSI’s overbought situation has caused a limited pullback. Buyers may see dips as an opportunity to get in at a discount. Bids could be around the resistance-turned-support at 0.9235.

0.9330 is a fresh resistance. And its breach may trigger an extended rally towards last April’s peak at 0.9450.

