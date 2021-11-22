Mon, Nov 22, 2021 @ 12:12 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Started A Fresh Decline From 1,870

Gold Price Started A Fresh Decline From 1,870

By FXOpen

Gold price extended its increase above $1,865 before it faced sellers against the US Dollar. The price traded towards $1,870 and started a fresh decline.

There was a break below the $1,860 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price even settled below the $1,850 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now consolidating above the $1,840 level.

The first key support is near the $1,840 level. The next major support could be $1,835, below which there is a risk of more downsides. Any more losses could lead the price to $1,820 on FXOpen.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $1,850 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,860 on the hourly chart. The next main resistance could be near the $1,870 level.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.