Mon, Nov 22, 2021 @ 12:12 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Fails To Improve The Bullish Move In Near-Term

Gold Fails To Improve The Bullish Move In Near-Term

By XM.com

Gold prices are declining following the pullback off the five-month high of 1,877 that was posted last Tuesday. The stochastic is approaching the oversold territory with strong momentum, while the RSI indicator is heading south in the positive region. However, the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) crossed the 200-day SMA higher in the previous sessions.

Should prices reverse lower, immediate support could come at 1,834 ahead of the 20-day SMA currently at 1,825. A drop below this area would take the price closer to the 1,814 support before meeting the 200- and then the 40-day SMAs around 1,795. Further losses would open the way towards the 1,760 barrier.

To the upside, there is immediate resistance at the five-month peak of 1,877 before the bulls drive the price towards the 1,916 high, reached on June 1. Even higher, the bullish bias would be endorsed if the commodity touches the 1,965 hurdle.

All in all, the yellow metal has been in an ascending movement since September 29 and any closures above 1,916 could confirm the recent bullish bias.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.