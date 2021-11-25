Thu, Nov 25, 2021 @ 11:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Ticks Higher As Bullish Forces Consolidate

USDCHF Ticks Higher As Bullish Forces Consolidate

By XM.com

USDCHF has been charging higher since June after the price failed to pierce through the 0.8925 region. Although the medium-term uptrend faced a moderate pullback in October, buyers retook control and pushed the price higher.
The pair is likely to continue its ongoing ascent as the immediate bias seems bullish as well. The short-term oscillators further reinforce this view, with the MACD histogram being above both zero and its red signal line, while the RSI is flatlining near the 70-overbought area.

Should the buying pressure intensify even further, immediate resistance could be met at the recent high of 0.9370. Clearing this hurdle would reinforce the resumption of both the medium- and short-term uptrend, setting the stage for the 0.9390 level. Higher up, the price rally might encounter a tougher test at the 0.9472 hurdle.

On the flipside, if positive momentum fades, the price could decline towards the 0.9275 barrier. A violation of this level might send the price to test 0.9235 or even lower challenge the 0.9175 region, where the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) is currently found. Diving beneath these levels, the bears might then target the 0.9100 psychological mark, which is slightly higher than the November low.

In brief, USDCHF is sustaining a bullish tone, while momentum indicators suggest that it could propel even higher. Only a break below the 0.9100 region could alter its outlook to negative.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.