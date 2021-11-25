AUD/CHF Bearish SHS Pattern M L5 Is The Next Target

AUD/CHF technical analysis
The AUD/CHF is still bearish. Predominant trend in the AUD is bearish. Technical and Fundamentals are aligned as RBA last statement was bearish. The CHF is getting stronger and if CHF/JPY gets higher (which it should concerning that we have a pinbar on daily) then the AUD/CHF drop will be even more exaggerated. Momentum is bearish and a close below 0.6690 should add more sellers in the equation. We can also spot bearish shoulder head shoulder formation which adds to the confluence. The target is M L5 0.6626.