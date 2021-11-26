Fri, Nov 26, 2021 @ 13:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAGUSD Tests Major Support

XAGUSD Tests Major Support

By Orbex

Silver remains under pressure as the dollar index nears a 16-month high. Price action is hovering above the key floor at 23.00 which is also a daily support after November’s breakout above 24.80.

This is a test of buyers’ commitment to keeping the rebound relevant. An oversold RSI may attract bargain hunters in this congestion area.

The bulls will need to reclaim 24.30 before they could expect the bounce to gain traction. A bearish breakout would dent the optimism and extend losses towards 22.00.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.