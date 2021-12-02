Thu, Dec 02, 2021 @ 11:12 GMT
AUD/USD Reveals Support Below 0.7100

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The AUD/USD eventually bounced off the resistance of the zone at 0.7170/0.7173 and declined. The decline initially found support in the 50-hour SMA and made another attempt to pass the resistance zone before retreating to the 0.7100 level. On Thursday, it was spotted that the 0.7092/0.7094 zone was providing support.

In the case that the rate recovers, it would most likely first test the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average near 0.7125. Above the SMA, the weekly simple pivot point at 0.7166 might act as resistance. However, the pivot point did not impact the rate during this week. It is more likely that the 0.7170/0.7173 zone and the 200-hour simple moving average are set to act as resistance.

Meanwhile, a potential decline of the AUD/USD is highly likely going to look for support in the 0.7092/0.7094 zone. Below the zone, the this week’s low level at 0.7064 might provide support. Further below, note the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 0.7058.

