Tue, Dec 07, 2021 @ 10:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/JPY Finds Resistance In SMA

GBP/JPY Finds Resistance In SMA

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The GBP/JPY currency exchange rate has encountered resistance in the 200-hour simple moving average above the 151.00 mark.

If the 200-hour simple moving average pushes the rate down, the GBP/JPY might decline to the combined support of the 50-hour SMA and the weekly simple pivot point at 150.09. Below the SMA and the pivot point, support is being provided by the July, August, September and October low level zone at 148.46/149.30.

However, a potential move up by the GBP against the JPY, would have to pass the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 151.19. Above these technical levels, note the 151.50 mark and the zone of previous week’s high levels that surround it.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.