Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Current level – 1.1295

During the last couple of days, the currency pair has been trading in the range between 1.1260 and 1.1366 and neither the bulls nor the bears have so far managed to take control. A confirmed breach of either of the borders of the range would set the future direction for the EUR/USD. At the time of writing the analysis, the most likely scenario is for the pair to violate the resistance level of 1.1366 and head towards a test of 1.1460. Today, increased trading activity can be expected around the announcement of the CPI data for the U.S. (13:30 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1307 1.1460 1.1259 1.1205 1.1366 1.1500 1.1205 1.1180

USD/JPY

Current level – 113.46

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Ninja is facing difficulties in overcoming the resistance at 113.80 and the expectations are for the pair to decline and test the support level of 113.05, followed by the major support at 112.75. A confirmed breach of this level would lead the pair towards the next support zone at 112.00. In case the support at 112.75 resists the bearish pressure, then the range-bound trading is expected to continue for a couple of extra days.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 113.80 114.90 113.04 112.75 114.50 115.37 112.75 110.80

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3224

The support level of 1.3206 managed to resist the bearish pressure and the forecast is for the pair to retrace and attack the resistance level of 1.3296. A successful test of 1.3296 would pave the way towards the resistance zone at 1.3360. On the other hand, an unsuccessful test of 1.3296 would strengthen the negative sentiment and lead to another test of the major support level of 1.3206.