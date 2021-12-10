Fri, Dec 10, 2021 @ 08:04 GMT
USDNOK Attempts To Rebound

By Orbex

The US dollar is recovering ahead of the Fed meeting next week. A rally above the double top at 9.1000 on the daily chart is a strong bullish sign. That said, its overextension has led to a correction.

Leveraged buyers came under pressure after successive breaks below 9.0800 and then 9.0100. The former now has turned into a resistance.

Meanwhile, an oversold RSI caused a rebound from 8.8600. A bullish breakout would test the key hurdle at 9.1900. Failing that, a deeper pullback could drive the pair towards 8.7000.

