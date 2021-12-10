USDNOK Attempts To Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar is recovering ahead of the Fed meeting next week. A rally above the double top at 9.1000 on the daily chart is a strong bullish sign. That said, its overextension has led to a correction.

Leveraged buyers came under pressure after successive breaks below 9.0800 and then 9.0100. The former now has turned into a resistance.

Meanwhile, an oversold RSI caused a rebound from 8.8600. A bullish breakout would test the key hurdle at 9.1900. Failing that, a deeper pullback could drive the pair towards 8.7000.