FTSE 100 Another Leg Lower Is Expected To Take Place

Short-term Elliott Wave view in FTSE suggests that the rally to 7404.31 high ended wave ((1)). Down from there, the index is doing a pullback in wave ((2)) to correct the cycle from the 10/28/2020 low before the upside resume. The internals of that pullback is unfolding as Elliott wave zigzag structure where initial decline to 7198.76 low ended wave 1. Then wave 2 ended at 7311.94 high, wave 3 ended at 7044.3 low. Wave 4 bounce ended at 7161.91 high and wave 5 ended at 6989.66 low thus ended the first leg in wave (A).

Up from there, the index made a short-term bounce in wave (B). The internals of that bounce also unfolded as a lesser degree zigzag structure where wave A ended at 7182.01 high. Wave B ended at 7083.21 low and wave C ended at 7378.92 high. Near-term, as far as bounces fail below 7378.92 high and more importantly below 7404.31 high the index is now expected to start the (C) leg lower. And expected to see more downside towards 6966.22- 6710.86 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of (A)-(B). From there, the next leg higher is expected to take place or should produce a 3 wave bounce at least. Alternatively, if it breaks higher then the index might have done a running flat correction from the August peak.

FTSE 1 hour Elliott Wave chart