GBP/USD Finds Support In Trend Line

On Tuesday, the GBP/USD found support in the trend line, which connects the December 8 and 9 low levels. By the middle of the day, the rate had reached and pierced the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3245.

A continuation of the surge of the rate would most likely reach the resistance of the recent high levels at 1.3277/1.3289. A move above this zone could find resistance in the 1.3300 mark, before aiming at the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3324.

Meanwhile, a decline of the rate could look for support in the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1.3230 and 1.3220. Below the SMAs, the low level trend line and the weekly S1 simple pivot point might stop the pair at 1.3196.