Tue, Dec 14, 2021 @ 14:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Finds Support In Trend Line

GBP/USD Finds Support In Trend Line

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Tuesday, the GBP/USD found support in the trend line, which connects the December 8 and 9 low levels. By the middle of the day, the rate had reached and pierced the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3245.

A continuation of the surge of the rate would most likely reach the resistance of the recent high levels at 1.3277/1.3289. A move above this zone could find resistance in the 1.3300 mark, before aiming at the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3324.

Meanwhile, a decline of the rate could look for support in the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1.3230 and 1.3220. Below the SMAs, the low level trend line and the weekly S1 simple pivot point might stop the pair at 1.3196.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.