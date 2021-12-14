GOLD Reacts To US Data

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The price for gold jumped on Friday due to the publication of the US employment data. The metal reached above the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1,780.00. Since then, the bullion has been fluctuating between the support of the moving averages and the resistance of the 1,790.00 level.

A move below the simple moving averages might reach for the support of the Friday low level at 1,770.45. Below the low level, the December low at 1,762.20 could stop a decline.

However, a surge of the price would need to pass the 1,790.00 level, before reaching the 1,800.00 mark.