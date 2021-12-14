Tue, Dec 14, 2021 @ 20:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Strong UK Jobs Data Underpin Pound But Upticks Were Limited

GBP/USD Outlook: Strong UK Jobs Data Underpin Pound But Upticks Were Limited

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable edged higher in European trading on Tuesday, underpinned by strong UK jobs data for October, but upticks were so far limited as near-term action remains weighed by thick weekly cloud.

Also, fragile political situation in the UK, on signals that PM Johnson is going to face strong opposition in the parliament over the latest Covid measures, would also sour the sentiment.

Studies on daily chart remain overall bearish, with north-heading momentum, although still in the negative territory, seen as supportive factor.

Fresh strength needs close above falling 10DMA (which caps the action since Nov 22) to ease downside pressure, but minimum requirement to sideline larger bears will be a sustained break above 1.3300 zones (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3513/1.3161 bear-leg / falling 20DMA).

Res: 1.3232; 1.3250; 1.3300; 1.3328.
Sup: 1.3161; 1.3100; 1.3046; 1.3000.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.