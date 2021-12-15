Wed, Dec 15, 2021 @ 04:53 GMT
Gold Price At Risk Of Additional Losses, Fed Next

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price is struggling to recover above the $1,780 resistance.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,790 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating below the 1.1350 and 1.1400 resistance levels.
  • GBP/USD could aim a steady recovery above 1.3280 and 1.3300.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

This past week, gold saw a bearish reaction below the $1,800 support against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $1,780 support level to move into a bearish zone.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price even traded below the $1,775 support level. There was a close below the $1,800 level, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

A low was formed near $1,761 and is currently consolidating. An immediate resistance is near the $1,780 level.

The next major resistance is near the $1,790 level and the 100 SMA. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,790 on the same chart. The trend line is also close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,877 swing high to $1,761 low.

A clear break above $1,790 could send the price toward the $1,820 resistance zone in the near term. The next key resistance is near the $1,835 level.

On the downside, the price might remain supported near $1,760. The main support is near $1,750, below which there is a risk of a break below $1,720.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is consolidating below the 1.1350 resistance level. Besides, GBP/USD could also recover if it settles above 1.3250.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Consumer Price Index for Nov 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +4.7%, versus +4.2% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for Nov 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +3.7%, versus +3.4% previous.
  • Canadian Consumer Price Index for Nov 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.7% previous.
  • Canadian Consumer Price Index for Nov 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +4.7%, versus +4.7% previous.
  • Fed Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0.25%, versus 0.25% previous.

 

Titan FX
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

