Gold Price At Risk Of Additional Losses, Fed Next

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price is struggling to recover above the $1,780 resistance.

A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,790 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD is consolidating below the 1.1350 and 1.1400 resistance levels.

GBP/USD could aim a steady recovery above 1.3280 and 1.3300.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

This past week, gold saw a bearish reaction below the $1,800 support against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $1,780 support level to move into a bearish zone.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price even traded below the $1,775 support level. There was a close below the $1,800 level, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

A low was formed near $1,761 and is currently consolidating. An immediate resistance is near the $1,780 level.

The next major resistance is near the $1,790 level and the 100 SMA. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,790 on the same chart. The trend line is also close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,877 swing high to $1,761 low.

A clear break above $1,790 could send the price toward the $1,820 resistance zone in the near term. The next key resistance is near the $1,835 level.

On the downside, the price might remain supported near $1,760. The main support is near $1,750, below which there is a risk of a break below $1,720.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is consolidating below the 1.1350 resistance level. Besides, GBP/USD could also recover if it settles above 1.3250.

Economic Releases to Watch Today