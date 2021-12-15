GBP/CAD Rises Towards Key Resistance

The pound bounced back after Britain showed strong wage growth in the three months to October.
A bullish RSI divergence indicated a loss of momentum in the latest sell-off. A break above 1.6770 and then a bullish MA cross was the confirmation for a reversal.
The pair is heading towards the daily resistance level at 1.7100. Its breach may lead to a broader rally in the medium term. In the meantime, an overbought RSI could temporarily limit the extension. 1.6900 is the closest support in case of a pullback.