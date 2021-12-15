AUD/USD Trades In Previous Range

Wed, Dec 15, 2021 @ 11:34 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The AUD/USD currency exchange rate continues to fluctuate between the support of the 0.7090/0.7100 zone and the resistance of the 0.7137/0.7141 levels. On Wednesday morning, the pair approached the resistance zone and was testing it.

A passing of the 0.7137/0.7141 level might result in a surge to the December high level zone at 0.7173/0.7187. Above the zone, the 0.7200 mark might act as resistance.

However, a decline of the rate from the resistance zone could find support in the weekly simple pivot point at 0.7121, the 50-hour SMA near 0.7120 and the 200-hour SMA near 0.7110. Further below, the 0.7090/0.7100 zone is located at.

