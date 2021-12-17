NZD/USD Breaks Resistance

Fri, Dec 17, 2021 @ 10:52 GMT
By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar rallied as risk sentiment made its return post-FOMC.

A bullish RSI divergence indicates a deceleration in the sell-off momentum. The long candle wick from 0.6700 suggests solid buying interest. Then a break above 0.6800 has put the last sellers under pressure.

An overbought RSI has limited the initial surge. A pullback may test 0.6755, previously a resistance that has turned into a support. 0.6860 near the 30-day moving average is the next hurdle, and its breach could trigger a bullish reversal.

