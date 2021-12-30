Thu, Dec 30, 2021 @ 05:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: AUD/USD Approaching Inflection Area

Elliott Wave View: AUD/USD Approaching Inflection Area

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Elliott wave view in AUDUSD suggests the decline from February 25, 2021 high is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from February 25 high, wave ((W)) ended at 0.7106 and rally in wave ((X)) ended at 0.756. Wave ((Y)) lower is currently in progress as a zigzag structure. Wave (A) of the zigzag ended at 0.699 as a 5 waves impulse. Down from wave ((X)), wave 1 ended at 0.7357 and rally in wave 2 ended at 0.743. Pair then extends lower in wave 3 towards 0.706, and wave 4 rally ended at 0.7173. Final leg lower wave 5 ended at 0.699 which completed wave (A).

Wave (B) rally is now ongoing to correct the decline from October 29, 2021 wave ((X)) high. Internal of wave (B) is unfolding as a zigzag structure. Up from wave (A), wave A ended at 0.7186 and dips in wave B ended at 0.7079. Expect wave C to extend a bit more to the upside towards 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave A at 0.727 – 0.74. Afterwards, pair could resume lower from this area, or at least pullback in 3 waves. As far as pivot at 0.756 high remains intact, expect wave (B) rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more downside.

AUDUSD 4 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.