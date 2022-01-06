Thu, Jan 06, 2022 @ 04:15 GMT
EURCHF Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • EURCHF reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.040

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone lying at the intersection of the key support level 1.0335 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 1) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the earlier short-term impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strength of the aforementioned support zone – EURCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.040.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

