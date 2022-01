The Nasdaq 100 faltered after an unexpected rise in US initial jobless claims. The tech index bounced off the demand zone around 15200 which used to be a resistance on the daily chart.

A bullish divergence revealed a slowdown in the sell-off momentum. The latest break above 15820 prompted some sellers to cover but came under pressure at 15980.

After intraday traders took profit, 15200 is a critical support to keep the rebound relevant. A deeper correction would send the price to 14900.