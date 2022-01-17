USD/CHF Attempts to Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar came under pressure after a contraction in December’s US retail sales.

Strong selling pressure from the supply area around 0.9280 has pushed the pair all the way below the daily support at 0.9100.

An oversold RSI triggered a buying-the-dips behavior but the rebound could be limited as sentiment tilted to the bearish side.

The bulls will need to reclaim the support-turned-resistance at 0.9190 first. Otherwise, a new round of sell-off below 0.9090 could send the greenback to last August lows near 0.9020.