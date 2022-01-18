GER 40 Goes Sideways

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 consolidates as the eurozone’s finance ministers meet. The double top at the all-time high (16300) is a strong resistance to crack.

A break below 15860 has prompted some buyers to exit and reassess the situation. The current consolidation is a sign of market indecision in the short term.

A rise above the psychological level of 16000 has so far struggled to boost buyers’ confidence. This may only happen if the index reclaims 16050. On the downside, a fall below 15750 would send the price to 15500.