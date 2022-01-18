GER 40 Goes Sideways

The Dax 40 consolidates as the eurozone’s finance ministers meet. The double top at the all-time high (16300) is a strong resistance to crack.
A break below 15860 has prompted some buyers to exit and reassess the situation. The current consolidation is a sign of market indecision in the short term.
A rise above the psychological level of 16000 has so far struggled to boost buyers’ confidence. This may only happen if the index reclaims 16050. On the downside, a fall below 15750 would send the price to 15500.