Tue, Jan 18, 2022 @ 11:55 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGER 40 Goes Sideways

GER 40 Goes Sideways

By Orbex

The Dax 40 consolidates as the eurozone’s finance ministers meet. The double top at the all-time high (16300) is a strong resistance to crack.

A break below 15860 has prompted some buyers to exit and reassess the situation. The current consolidation is a sign of market indecision in the short term.

A rise above the psychological level of 16000 has so far struggled to boost buyers’ confidence. This may only happen if the index reclaims 16050. On the downside, a fall below 15750 would send the price to 15500.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Low Spread Scalping Strategies

What is Forex Trading?

A Trade or a Gamble?

What’s Better, Forex or Stock Trading?

Double Tops With Stochastic Divergence

How to Determine Trends on Forex Market

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.