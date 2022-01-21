Fri, Jan 21, 2022 @ 06:10 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURNZD Wave Analysis

EURNZD Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • EURNZD reversed from resistance level 1.6795
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.6600

EURNZD recently reversed down from the key resistance level 1.6795 (which has been reversing the price from the start of October), intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from August.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.6795 stopped the active impulse waves (iii), 3 and (1).

EURNZD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.6600 (low of the earlier minor correction (ii)).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.