Fri, Jan 21, 2022 @ 12:55 GMT
EUR/USD Eyes Down Towards 1.1185: Elliott Wave Analysis

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

USD and JPY are coming higher as stocks continue to weaken with SP500 breaking below 4500. So risk-off may resume which can allow USD to recover even more.

EURUSD came higher last week after US CPI figures. Pair moved to the upper side of a corrective channel line, to around 1.1490 where bulls slowed down as the market turned with impulsive bearish price action. We see nice and sharp reversal down and pair already testing the lower trendline support where we expect a breakdown that will make a room for further weakness back to 1.1185.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

