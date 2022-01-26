EUR/CHF Attempts Reversal

Wed, Jan 26, 2022 @ 10:00 GMT
By Orbex

The safe-haven Swiss franc retreats as global panic selling takes a breather.

A bullish RSI divergence shows a slowdown in the sell-off momentum. Then a rally above 1.0355 has prompted some sellers to cover, taking the heat off the single currency. A bullish MA cross is an encouraging sign for a reversal.

1.0400 is the next hurdle and its breach could be a turning point for traders’ sentiment and a launchpad towards 1.0480. On the downside, 1.0340 is fresh support and then 1.0300 a critical floor to safeguard the rebound.

