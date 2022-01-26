Wed, Jan 26, 2022 @ 10:01 GMT
US 30 Hits Last Major Support

By Orbex

The Dow Jones 30 recoups losses as traders await details on the Fed’s monetary tightening.

Breaks below daily supports at 34700 and 34000 have forced buyers to liquidate in bulk. The index saw bids at last June’s low (33200) while the RSI sank into the oversold area on the daily chart. As the quote stabilizes, traders may be looking to buy the dips.

A close above 34500 may lead to 35500 which is a key supply zone from a previous breakout. A break below the daily support could trigger a broader correction in the weeks to come.

