XAU/USD Pulls Back for Support

Gold tumbled after the US Fed signaled it may raise interest rates in March. The rally stalled at 1853 and a break below the resistance-turned-support at 1830 flushed some buyers out.

1810 at the base of the previous bullish breakout is a second line of defense. The short-term uptrend may still be intact as long as the metal stays above this key support.

A deeper correction would drive the price down to the daily support at 1785. The bulls need a rebound above 1838 to regain control of price action.