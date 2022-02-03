XAU/USD Attempts to Bounce

Thu, Feb 03, 2022 @ 09:55 GMT
By Orbex

The billions bounce higher as the US dollar softens across the board. Gold is looking to claw back losses from the liquidation in late January.

A close above the psychological level of 1800 would be the first step, pushing short-term sellers into covering their bets. The previous support at 1817 coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it an area of interest and important resistance.

A bullish breakout may send the metal to the previous high at 1847. On the downside, 1780 is fresh support.

