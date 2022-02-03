XAU/USD Attempts to Bounce

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The billions bounce higher as the US dollar softens across the board. Gold is looking to claw back losses from the liquidation in late January.

A close above the psychological level of 1800 would be the first step, pushing short-term sellers into covering their bets. The previous support at 1817 coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it an area of interest and important resistance.

A bullish breakout may send the metal to the previous high at 1847. On the downside, 1780 is fresh support.