WTI crude continues to climb as OPEC+ refuses to raise its output limit. The RSI inched into the overbought territory on the daily chart after a new high above 85.00.

The bulls could be wary of chasing after the extended rally. 85.00 has turned into support and a pullback could be an opportunity to accumulate again.

Further down, 82.00 on the 30-day moving average is a major floor for the current rally. The milestone at 90.00 would be the next target when momentum makes its return.