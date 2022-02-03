Thu, Feb 03, 2022 @ 14:03 GMT
EUR/USD and AUD/USD Intraday: Elliott Wave Analysis

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

EURUSD came nicely higher this week, clearly with five waves meaning more gains will be expected after a three-wave retracement that can be already underway. ECB can be a nice catalyst for the next jump in price especially if they will be more aggressive and hawkish with their policy outlooks after recent strong CPI numbers.

EUR/USD 1h Elliott Wave analysis

Aussie is coming nicely higher this week despite lower metals. However Copper is higher and it can be looking for a potential breakout of a big triangle this month. If that’s going to be the case Aussie will most likely attract more buyers. From an EW perspective, we see five waves up from the lows, so more gains may follow after a pullback Support is at 0.7100 followed by .7050.

AUD/USD 1h Elliott Wave analysis

