Technical Outlook and Review

DXY:

On the H4 timeframe, prices are on bearish momentum and abiding to our descending trendline. We see the potential for a dip from our 1st resistance at 95.713 in line with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 127.2% Fibonacci extension towards our 1st support at 95.216 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. RSI and Ichimoku clouds are also showing bearish momentum.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 95.713

H4 time frame, 1st support at 95216

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4 chart, prices are abiding to an ascending parallel channel. We see potential for prices to dip from our 1st resistance at 1819.920 in line with 100% Fibonacci extension towards our 1st support at 1795.280 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. RSI are at levels where dips previously occurred and also prices are facing resistance at our Ichimoku cloud support.

Areas of consideration:

4h 1st support at 1795.280

4h 1st resistance at 1819.920

GBP/USD

On the H4 chart , price is trading in an ascending channel , price is in the middle of the 1st resistance level of 1.36644 which is also 78.6% Fibonacci projection and 1st support level of 1.34562 which is also 61.8% Fibonacci projection and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Price can potentially go to its 1st resistance level. Our bullish bias is supported by the ichimoku cloud indicator.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.36644

H4 1st support at 1.34562

USD/CHF:

On the H4 timeframe,in reference to last week’s analysis price indeed bounced at the 1st Support level. Price is abiding to the daily ascending channel signifying an overall bullish momentum. We can expect the price to bounce from 1st Support in line with 78.6% Fibonacci projection and 61.8% fibonacci retracement towards 1st Resistance in line with 61.8% Fibonacci projection and previous swing high. Our bullish bias is further supported by the RSI indicator where it is at the support level. Traders should wait for prices to swing higher or lower before entering.

Areas of consideration:

Watch 1st Support at 0.91750

Watch 1st Resistance at 0.93175

EUR/USD :

On the H4 chart , price is near the 1st resistance level of 1.14784 which is the graphical swing high. Price can potentially dip to the 1st support level of 1.13608 which is also 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 127.2% Fibonacci projection. Our bearish bias is supported by the stochastic indicator as it is near resistance level,

Areas of consideration

H4 1st support at 1.14784

H4 1st resistance at 1.13608

USD/JPY:

On the H4 chart,in reference to last week’s analysis, price indeed bounced at 1st Support and it is reaching our potential 1st Resistance level @ 115.598.

Price is trading in an ascending channel signifying an overall bullish momentum, however, we can expect a short-term bearish drop from 1st Resistance level in line with horizontal resistance and 78.6% Fibonacci projection towards 1st Support in line with previous swing low and 100% Fibonacci projection. Our bearish bias is further supported by the stochastic indicator where the %K line is at the resistance level.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st support at 114.025

H4 1st resistance at 115.598

AUD/USD:

On the H4 timeframe, in reference to last week’s analysis, price indeed dropped from the resistance level. Price is abiding to the descending channel, signifying an overall bearish momentum. We can expect price to drop from 1st Resistance in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement towards 1st Support in line with previous swing low and 78.6% Fibonacci projection. Our bearish bias is further supported by the stochastic indicator where the %K line is at the resistance level. Traders should wait for prices to swing higher or lower before entering.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st Support level 0.69865

H4 1st resistance level 0.71734

NZD/USD:

On the H4 timeframe, prices were on bearish momentum and have bounced off 1st support. We see potential for prices to bounce from our 1st support at 0.65950 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st resistance at 0.66475 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Our bias is further supported by the Ichimoku Clouds forecasting a bullishness and also RSI being at levels where bounces previously occurred. Alternatively, our stop loss will be placed at 2nd support at 0.65659 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.66475

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.65950

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with prices moving above the ichimoku cloud, we see the potential for a bounce from our 1st support at 1.27100 in line with horizontal overlap support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st resistance at 1.28360 in line with horizontal swing high resistance and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 1.26519, in line with the horizontal swing low support.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.27100

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.28360

OIL:

On the H4, with prices moving above the ichimoku cloud, we see the potential for a bounce from our 1st support at 91.27 in line with horizontal overlap support towards our 1st resistance at 95.76 in line with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension and -61.8% Fibonacci expansion. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 88.13, in line with the horizontal swing low support.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 95.76

H4 time frame, 1st support of 91.27

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, signifying an overall bullish momentum. We can expect price to rise to our 1st resistance at 35728 in line horizontal graphical swing high resistance and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from our 1st support in line with horizontal overlap support and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 35024. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support, which coincides with 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 34430.

Areas of consideration: