USD/CAD Correcting Gains from 1.2787 High

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US Dollar started a steady increase from the 1.2650 support zone against the Canadian Dollar. The USD/CAD pair gained pace for a move above the 1.2700 level.

The pair even cleared the 1.2740 level and settled above the 50 hourly simple moving average. A high was formed near 1.2787 and the pair is now correcting gains. An immediate support is near 1.2725 on FXOpen.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The next major support is near the 1.2710 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. Any more losses might call for a move towards the 1.2650 support zone.

On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near a connecting bearish trend line at 1.2740 on the hourly chart. If there is a clear upside break, USD/CAD might start a steady increase towards the 1.2785 and 1.2800 levels in the near term.