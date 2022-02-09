Daily Technical Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD

The corrective phase for the EUR/USD was limited to the support at 1.1409, and during the early hours of today`s trading, the pair is hovering just above the mentioned zone. The current expectations are for a new attack on the resistance at 1.1481. A successful breach here would easily continue the rally and could strengthen the positive expectations for the future path of the currency pair. If the bears manage to gain enough momentum and violate the support zone at 1.1409, then their next target can be found at the level of 1.1321.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY

The resistance zone at 115.66 withheld the bullish attack, and at the time of writing the analysis, the pair is consolidating around the support at 115.40. If the bears prevail and the aforementioned support is breached, then the sell-off will most likely deepen towards the level at 114.90.. If the bulls ramp up their pressure on the market and manage to violate the resistance at 115.66 could easily continue the rally and could lead to future gains for the dollar against the yen.

GBP/USD

After the decline was limited by the support zone at 1.3509, the British pound regained some of its positions against the dollar and the Cable tested the resistance zone at 1.3548. A confirmation of the breach will most likely lead to a move towards the upper target at 1.3670, where a violation could easily help secure a more sustained rally towards the resistance at 1.3686. The first significant support is the level of 1.3509, followed by the zone at 1.3437.

EUGERMANY40

The EUGERMANY40 successfully violated the resistance zone at 15245 and the expectations are for the appreciation to continue. A breach of the next target at 15470, followed by a successful test of the zone at 15703, should easily strengthen the positive sentiment of the market participants and could lead to a move towards the levels at around 16000. The first target for the bears is the zone at 15245, now acting as support, followed by the major one at 15075.

USD30

Just like most of the markets around the globe, the U.S. index recovered some of its recent losses and at the time of writing is headed for a test of the resistance zone at 35709. A successful breach of the mentioned level could easily pave the way for an attack on the next target at 35984, where a breach could lead to even more gains. If the bullish momentum fades, then the bears could return the US30 back within the range of 34803 and 35335.