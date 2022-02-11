Fri, Feb 11, 2022 @ 12:38 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS Dollar Index Battles with 50-SMA as Positive Momentum Intensifies

US Dollar Index Battles with 50-SMA as Positive Momentum Intensifies

By XM.com

The US dollar index has experienced a minor pullback in the short-term after peaking at the 19-month high of 97.41. However, the price has regained traction since the 95.10 floor rejected a price decline twice, while the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) seems to be capping its upside move. 

The momentum indicators reflect that bullish forces have gained the upper hand. The stochastic oscillator is trending upwards, and the RSI is pointing up after crossing above its 50-neutral mark.

Should the buying interest intensify further and the price crosses above its 50-SMA, initial resistance might be encountered at the 96.25 region. Conquering this hurdle, the bulls could then target the November high of 96.90. Crossing above this obstacle, the price ascent may cease at the 19-month high of 97.41 before the price marches higher to create fresh highs.

On the flipside, if positive momentum fades and the price reverses downwards the recent low of 95.10 could act as immediate support. Further downside pressure could send the price to test 94.60 or lower to challenge the 93.80 region. Dipping beneath these levels, the spotlight might turn to the 93.25 barrier.

Overall, the resumption of the US dollar index’s near-term rebound remains the most likely scenario. However, a break below the 95.10 barricade could trigger further selling interest, extending the index’s short-term decline.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.