Fri, Feb 11, 2022 @ 12:39 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD and AUD/USD Look for Correction: Elliott Wave Analysis

EUR/USD and AUD/USD Look for Correction: Elliott Wave Analysis

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

After the first bearish reaction on the USD after US CPI yesterday, the currency turned down later during the US session. Probably it was due to higher 10 year US yields. Stocks also came down, which is supportive for the buck. EURUSD spiked to a new high but then finished the day lower, so it appears temporary top is in place at 1.15 and that new three wave set-back is now underway.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

AUDUSD firstly hits new high yesterday and then stopped at 100% Fib equality level. More important, a turndown is now sharp and impulsive so ideally, it’s part of a higher degree three-wave structure that can send the pair again close to 0.7

AUD/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.