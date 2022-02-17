Gold Wave Analysis

Gold reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 1875.00

Gold recently reversed up from the support zone located between the key support level 1850.00 (previous resistance from January) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp upward impulse from last week.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active short-term impulse waves iii and (iii).

Given the strength of the aforementioned support zone – Gold can be expected to rise further toward the next key resistance level 1875.00 (former multi-month high from November).