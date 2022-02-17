Gold Wave Analysis

- Gold reversed from support zone
- Likely to rise to resistance level 1875.00
Gold recently reversed up from the support zone located between the key support level 1850.00 (previous resistance from January) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp upward impulse from last week.
The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active short-term impulse waves iii and (iii).
Given the strength of the aforementioned support zone – Gold can be expected to rise further toward the next key resistance level 1875.00 (former multi-month high from November).