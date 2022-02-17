Thu, Feb 17, 2022 @ 03:18 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Wave Analysis

Gold Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • Gold reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1875.00

Gold recently reversed up from the support zone located between the key support level 1850.00 (previous resistance from January) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp upward impulse from last week.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active short-term impulse waves iii and (iii).

Given the strength of the aforementioned support zone – Gold can be expected to rise further toward the next key resistance level 1875.00 (former multi-month high from November).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.