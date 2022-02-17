AUD/USD Faces Uphill Task Near 0.7280

Thu, Feb 17, 2022 @ 03:18 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • AUD/USD is facing a strong resistance near 0.7250 and 0.7280.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 0.7140 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD might gain momentum if it settles above 1.1400.
  • Crude oil price is still holding gains above $92.00.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Aussie dollar attempted to clear the 0.7250 resistance but failed against the US Dollar. AUD/USD started a downside correction after trading as high as 0.7248.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair declined below the 0.7200 support level. The bears even pushed the pair below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

There was also a spike below the 0.7100 level. A low was formed near 0.7086 before the pair recovered losses. It climbed above 0.7150, but it is facing a strong resistance near 0.7250 and 0.7280.

A close above 0.7280 could open the doors for a strong increase. If not, there is a risk of a move below the 0.7140 support. The next major support is near 0.7120 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), below which the pair could revisit 0.7080.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair must settle above 1.1400 to start a decent increase. Similarly, GBP/USD must clear 1.3600 for upside continuation.

Economic Releases

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 219K, versus 223K previous.
  • US Housing Starts for Jan 2022 (MoM) – Forecast 1.700M, versus 1.702M previous.
  • US Building Permits for Jan 2022 (MoM) – Forecast 1.760M, versus 1.885M previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

