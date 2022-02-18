WTI Wave Analysis

Fri, Feb 18, 2022 @ 12:50 GMT
By FxPro
  • WTI broke round support level 90.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 86.00

WTI crude oil recently broke the round support level 90.00, intersecting with the support trendline of the daily up channel from December and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from January.

The breakout of the support level 90.00 accelerated the active minor correction (iv) – which started earlier from the key resistance level 92.00.

WTI crude oil can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 86.00 (target for the completion of the active minor correction (iv)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

