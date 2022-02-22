Tue, Feb 22, 2022 @ 17:58 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTCUSD Retains Bearish Structure but RSI Suggest Bullish Move

BTCUSD Retains Bearish Structure but RSI Suggest Bullish Move

By XM.com

BTCUSD found support at the 36,232 level after the negative movement that started after the pullback off the descending trend line. The RSI indicator is heading upwards in the negative region, suggesting a potential upside recovery.

Should the pair stretch north, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) could provide immediate resistance before the prices touches the ascending trend line around 42,000. A significant step higher, breaking the diagonal line could bring the bullish sentiment back into play, sending the price probably towards 45,920. If the buying interest extends, attention could then turn to the 200-day SMA at 49,351.

On the flip side, immediate support could come from the 36,232 level which may halt bearish movements. Steeper decreases could also touch the 32,960 support level, taken from the latest low.

In the medium-term picture, BTCUSD has been trading bearish in the past three months after the drop below the 69,085 high. Still, if the price manages to cross above the 200-day SMA at 49,351, the bearish outlook could switch into a bullish one.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.