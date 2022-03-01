USD/CHF Struggles for Support

Tue, Mar 01, 2022 @ 13:15 GMT
By Orbex

The Swiss franc rallies as new sanctions against Russia trigger a flight to safety.

The pair has met stiff resistance in the supply area (0.9290). Then a drop below 0.9220 and 0.9170 suggests that sentiment remains cautious and buyers are hesitant. 0.9150 is a key level to safeguard the greenback’s latest bounce.

A bearish breakout could send the pair to the daily support at 0.9110. An oversold RSI may attract some buying interest. The bulls need to reclaim 0.9230 before they could hope for a turnaround.

