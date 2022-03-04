Natural gas Wave Analysis

Natural gas reversed from resistance level 5.000

Likely to fall to support level 4.40

Natural gas recently reversed down from the key resistance level 5.000 (which has been reversing the pair from the end of January).

The resistance zone near the resistance level 5.000 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the resistance trendline from last October.

Given the strength of the nearby resistance level 5.000 – Natural gas can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 4.40 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of February).