NZD/USD Breaks Resistance

Fri, Mar 04, 2022 @ 14:20 GMT
By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar recovers amid commodity price rallies.

After the pair found support near last September’s lows (0.6530), a bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests that sentiment could be turning around. A bullish breakout above the recent high (0.6810) would further boost buyers’ confidence and lift offers to January’s high at 0.6890.

On the downside, 0.6730 is the first support if buyers struggle to gather more interest. 0.6675 would be a second layer to keep the current rebound intact.

