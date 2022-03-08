USD/CAD Breaks Higher

Tue, Mar 08, 2022 @ 12:34 GMT
By Orbex

The US dollar bounces back as traders pile into safer currencies at the expense of commodity assets.

The previous rally above the supply zone at 1.2800 has prompted sellers to cover. Then a follow-up pullback saw support over 1.2600, a sign of accumulation and traders’ strong interest in keeping the greenback afloat.

A breakout above 1.2810 could pave the way for an extended rise to last December’s high at 1.2950, even though the RSI’s situation may briefly hold the bulls back. 1.2680 is fresh support in case of a pullback.

