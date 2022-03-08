Tue, Mar 08, 2022 @ 12:34 GMT
EUR/GBP Bounces Back

By Orbex

The euro recoups losses as shorts cover ahead of the ECB meeting. The pair’s fall below the major floor (0.8280) on the daily chart further weighs on sentiment.

The lack of support suggests that traders’ are wary of catching a falling knife. The RSI’s double-dip into the oversold area has led to profit-taking, driving the price up.

However, the rally could turn out to be a dead cat bounce if the bears fade the rebound in the supply zone around 0.8360. 0.8200 is fresh support when momentum comes back again.

