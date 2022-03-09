Wed, Mar 09, 2022 @ 17:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCHFJPY Wave Analysis

CHFJPY Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • CHFJPY reversed from support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 125.70

CHFJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support area located between the key support level 124.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of February) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous short-term correction 2 of the higher order impusle wave (3).

CHFJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 125.70 (which has been reversing the price from Janaury).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.