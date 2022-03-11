US 30 Struggles for Buyers

The Dow Jones 30 turned south after talks between Russia and Ukraine stalled again. A rebound above 34000 has provided some relief.
Nonetheless, enthusiasm could be short-lived after the index gave up all recent gains. The prospect of a bear market looms if this turns out to be a dead cat bounce. A fall below 32300 could trigger another round of liquidation and push the Dow to a 12-month low at 30800.
On the upside, 33500 is the first resistance. The bulls will need to lift offers around 34100 before they could attract more followers.